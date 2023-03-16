March 16, 2023
The joint program by the St. Mary’s University School of Law and the San Antonio Bar Foundation celebrates its 29th year
For nearly three decades, the St. Mary’s University School of Law has invited the community into the classroom to learn from legal experts in San Antonio firsthand through the annual People’s Law School event.
This will be the first year since 2019 that this event will be held in person. The People’s Law School will feature presenters from private practice, the Bexar County Family Justice Center, Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, the Office of the Texas Attorney General and St. Mary’s Law.
Stephanie Harlien (J.D. ’18), the School of Law’s Director of Pro Bono Programs, said program organizers are excited to bring the San Antonio community together in person to share important and timely legal information.
On Saturday, March 25, members of the community are invited to participate in the 29th Annual People’s Law School, hosted by St. Mary’s Law and the San Antonio Bar Foundation.
Dominic J. Negrón (J.D. ’13)
“As members of our community, you get a free, all-access pass to knowledgeable local attorneys who will help guide you through vital legal issues of the utmost importance. It’s a fun, great way for our community to come together and increase access to justice for everyone.”
Dominic J. Negrón (J.D. ’13), who is presenting a session, loves the communal aspect of bringing the public into the law classroom.
“My favorite thing about People’s Law School is being able to interact directly with our community and give free legal information to the members of our community on important issues, such as estate planning, divorce, guardianships and more,” Negrón said. “As members of our community, you get a free, all-access pass to knowledgeable local attorneys who will help guide you through vital legal issues of the utmost importance. It’s a fun, great way for our community to come together and increase access to justice for everyone.”
Community members are invited to the law school campus, where qualified local attorneys share their expertise in various topics. Each topic is presented in a 45-minute track, enabling community members to attend four different sessions. After each session, participants are invited to ask questions and speak personally with the instructors.
Topics include:
- Wills and powers of attorney
- Email and phone scams
- Landlord and tenant rights and obligations
- Constitutional and criminal law rights
- Guardianships and trusts
- Plans for retirement
- Divorce, protective orders and Child Protective Services cases
The seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Law Classrooms Building at the St. Mary’s University School of Law. Those traveling to campus are asked to park in Lot D, near the NW 36th Street entrance. For directions, visit www.stmarytx.edu/map.
Learn more and register for the free event at People’s Law School 2023 webpage.