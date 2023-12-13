December 13, 2023
A message from Lynda Ellis, Chair of the St. Mary’s University Board of Trustees
I am delighted to announce that the St. Mary’s University Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Winston Erevelles, Ph.D., as the next President of St. Mary’s University, beginning June 1, 2024. Winston is a treasured and dedicated member of the St. Mary’s community, who served 12 transformative years as Dean of the School of Science, Engineering and Technology (SET) from 2009 to 2021. Since then, he has been working on the development of two new initiatives — the University’s Nursing Program and the Blank Sheppard Innovation Center.
National search enables St. Mary’s to select the most qualified candidate
Those involved in the search process demonstrated great enthusiasm for Winston’s candidacy for President, given his character and personal warmth, as well as his reputation and track record for advancing the St. Mary’s Catholic and Marianist mission and advocating for its distinctive education. Winston models and lives the Marianist charism in word and deed, and he and his wife, Chris, are dedicated and engaged in their Catholic faith. Their love and affection for St. Mary’s is deep and authentic.
We selected Winston following a national search that began with more than 60 quality candidates from higher education leadership positions. The process included interviews with groups representing our core St. Mary’s community — Trustees, faculty, staff, students, Marianists and alumni — that provided survey feedback on the finalist candidates. Based on the survey results from these groups, including the Presidential Nominating Committee, the Board of Trustees learned that enthusiasm for Winston was very high, and actually among the highest for finalists in other presidential searches conducted by Consultant Scott Flanagan at Academic Search.
Winston embodies professional experience, academic excellence and the Marianist mindset
Winston understands the University’s continued success will require an inspiring vision and a set of strategic priorities that advance St. Mary’s in tangible and meaningful ways. Achieving this strategic vision means that, under Winston’s leadership, we must continue building on the historic success of The Defining Moment Comprehensive Campaign. Winston has demonstrated his ability to fundraise while serving as the SET Dean. During the Campaign, SET secured more than $45 million in gifts and grants to modernize labs, provide state-of-the-art equipment for learning and research, advance STEM education and create a drone lab. Under Winston’s successful leadership, SET facilities and its educational programs and opportunities have vastly improved.
St. Mary’s, like many private colleges and universities across the nation, must continue to address value and affordability while implementing new innovative programs to attract students. Winston’s 35-year career as an engineer, manager, professor and leader has prepared him for this next important stage of his outstanding career, including tackling these challenges for St. Mary’s.
Winston received his master’s and Ph.D. in Engineering Management (Manufacturing Engineering) from what was then called the University of Missouri-Rolla. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University in India. He was named a Fellow by the ABET. ABET is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. In January, Winston will also become the President of the Board for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). Winston is married to Christine “Chris” Erevelles, M.D., an emergency physician, medical director and system director for the Baptist Neighborhood Hospitals in San Antonio.
St. Mary’s University invites our community to greet our new leader
Winston will be a great champion for St. Mary’s University. I invite you to join me in assisting Winston to advance St. Mary’s mission to foster the formation of people in faith and educate leaders for the common good.
Also, please join me in expressing appreciation to the Presidential Nominating Committee and Trustee Mickey Schott for his leadership as Committee Chair. I am grateful to the Committee members and the representative groups who were generous with their time, energy and commitment to this important endeavor.