Winston received his master’s and Ph.D. in Engineering Management (Manufacturing Engineering) from what was then called the University of Missouri-Rolla. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University in India. He was named a Fellow by the ABET. ABET is the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. In January, Winston will also become the President of the Board for the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME). Winston is married to Christine “Chris” Erevelles, M.D., an emergency physician, medical director and system director for the Baptist Neighborhood Hospitals in San Antonio.