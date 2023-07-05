Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard last week, St. Mary’s University issued two statements to the media: one concerning our undergraduate program and the other concerning our law school. In both, we indicated that (1) race or ethnic origin has not been a metric in our admission review processes; (2) the Supreme Court’s ruling, therefore, will have no bearing on the University’s ability to recruit, enroll and graduate students of all backgrounds and experiences; and (3) St. Mary’s remains dedicated to utilizing holistic admission review processes that seek, as our mission statement expresses, to recruit “leaders for the common good.”