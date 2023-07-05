July 5, 2023
A message from President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D.:
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard last week, St. Mary’s University issued two statements to the media: one concerning our undergraduate program and the other concerning our law school. In both, we indicated that (1) race or ethnic origin has not been a metric in our admission review processes; (2) the Supreme Court’s ruling, therefore, will have no bearing on the University’s ability to recruit, enroll and graduate students of all backgrounds and experiences; and (3) St. Mary’s remains dedicated to utilizing holistic admission review processes that seek, as our mission statement expresses, to recruit “leaders for the common good.”
In the long history of St. Mary’s University, our Catholic Marianist identity has promoted respect and care for the dignity of everyone in our community, with a family spirit in which all are invited to the Marianist table. We remain committed to our Catholic Marianist ideals of fostering the formation of faith among our students so that they become positive forces in their communities.