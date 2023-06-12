June 12, 2023
The college resource recognizes St. Mary’s University for excellence in hands-on learning and student success
St. Mary’s University has been named a College of Distinction for the 2023-2024 academic year, marking its commitment to providing a high-quality undergraduate education that focuses on hands-on learning, strong student-teacher relationships, vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.
For 2023-2024, St. Mary’s was also recognized as a College of Distinction for Career Development and Military Support, as well as for its Business, Education and Engineering programs.
Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools, accepting only those that adhere to the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. As a College of Distinction, St. Mary’s has shown excellence in these areas, providing its students with a well-rounded, practical education that prepares them for successful careers and lives.
“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” said Tyson Schritter, Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction. “And St. Mary’s University’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”
To be named a College of Distinction, St. Mary’s demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education in such factors as student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning and community involvement. This evaluation process differs from those of popular college rankings publications, whose formulas grade institutions based on things like faculty salaries, endowment size and peer opinion.
“We don’t rank our schools,” Schritter said. “Every student has individual needs and flourishes in a specific environment. We prefer to focus on the innovative ways that colleges all around the country are providing an enriching undergraduate experience.”
St. Mary’s University’s inclusion as a College of Distinction is a testament to the way it caters to its own students’ potential and goals, helping them achieve success in unique ways that cannot be ranked against others.
Tyson Schritter
“St. Mary’s University’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students has the opportunity to play an active role in their education.”
“We are deeply inspired by how St. Mary’s immerses students in their academic pursuits, fostering a welcoming community that provides unwavering support throughout their college years and beyond,” Schritter said.
To view St. Mary’s University’s profile or to find more information about the programs it offers, visit the Colleges of Distinction webpage for St. Mary’s.