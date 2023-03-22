“I can’t thank Jim enough for the way he has taken care of our student-athletes during our time together,” said Rob Coleman, Executive Director of Rattler Athletics. “From the way the team has competed to the level of community service the team has been involved with to their overall success academically, the results of his efforts have been greatly appreciated. Jim has also been instrumental with a host of our major fundraising events, none more important than the Buddy Meyer/Athletics Golf Tournament. We will now use his strengths in another fashion — administratively — to benefit the Athletics program moving forward.”