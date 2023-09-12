In his 35 years as the head Baseball coach, Migl finished fourth all-time in NCAA Division II history 1,246 victories. Migl had 33 winning seasons in those 35 years, with the club becoming NCAA Division II national champions in 2001. Migl’s teams won 15 conference titles, and appeared in seven NCAA Regionals and three NAIA World Series. Migl’s 1,246 wins also rank 30th all-time, regardless of division. He was inducted into the Heartland Conference Hall of Fame in the league’s final year of existence and earned 14 conference coach of the year awards — seven in the Heartland Conference, five in the Heart of Texas Conference and two in the Big State Conference. He also earned National Coach of the Year honors in both 2001 and 2012. Migl was a four-year letter-winner at St. Mary’s in Baseball while earning his Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education in 1978. After two years as a teacher at Harlandale High School, Migl was hired in 1982 as Assistant Baseball Coach and took over the reins five seasons later, spending 35 seasons at the helm of the Baseball program. In addition, Migl also spent time working with the Men’s and Women’s Tennis and Men’s Soccer programs while he was an Assistant Baseball Coach.