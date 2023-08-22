“The ABA ranking is extremely difficult because it is an annual ranking based on performance,” said A.J. Bellido de Luna, J.D., St. Mary’s Law Assistant Dean for Advocacy Programs and Hardy Service Professor of Law. “For the past four years, we have shown consistency in our performance by being ranked in the top 15 five times. The ABA looks at all facets of preparing students for the practice of law, ensuring competitions and rankings for dispute resolution, trial and appeals. You must do well in all areas to receive a high ranking.”