“As a proud Latina and first-generation college and law student, immigration laws and policies have personally affected my family,” said Elizabeth Pliego, a third-year St. Mary’s J.D. student and Symposium Editor. “It continues to dictate the lives of my family members and friends as I’m sure it continues to affect many in our own communities. I, along with others at The Scholar, strive to educate attorneys and law students alike in immigration law so they may help future clients seeking refuge in the United States.”