March 16, 2022
The joint program by the St. Mary’s University School of Law and the San Antonio Bar Foundation will celebrate its 28th year
For nearly three decades, the St. Mary’s University School of Law has invited the community into the classroom to learn from legal experts in San Antonio firsthand through the annual People’s Law School event.
On Saturday, March 26, members of the community are invited to participate virtually through Zoom for the 28th Annual People’s Law School, hosted by St. Mary’s Law and the San Antonio Bar Foundation.
This year, the People’s Law School will feature presenters from private practice, the Bexar County Family Justice Center, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of the Texas Attorney General and St. Mary’s University School of Law.
Greg Zlotnick, J.D., the School of Law’s Director of Pro Bono Programs, said program organizers are excited to convene the San Antonio community on this virtual platform to share important and timely legal information.
“Expanding access to justice means meeting community members where they are,” Zlotnick said. “This year’s People’s Law School does just that, bringing together an outstanding lineup of speakers and instructors to empower San Antonians through legal education — and doing so in a safe, familiar manner.”
This year’s event will begin at 9 a.m. with an hour-long presentation on wills and estate planning. It will then continue at 10 a.m. with a series of half-hour presentations on the following topics:
- Protective orders
- Consumer protection – email and telephone scams
- Immigration updates
- Tenants’ rights
The program will end at noon. During each session, attendees can submit questions to the presenters through a question–and-answer feature on Zoom. For those unable to attend the virtual event, sessions will be recorded and posted for later viewing.