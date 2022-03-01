March 1, 2022
Rock band Blue Öyster Cult, scheduled to perform at this year’s Fiesta Oyster Bake, wrote the hit song “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” And while we’re “Burnin’ for You” to see them, St. Mary’s University doesn’t want parking during the event to be a “Godzilla”-sized task.
Below are changes planned for University parking lots for Homecoming Oyster Bake on Saturday, March 5, and Fiesta Oyster Bake on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.
Thursday, March 3, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m.
Friday, March 4, at 3 p.m. to Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m.
Monday, March 28, at 11 p.m. to Sunday, May 1, at 5 p.m.
- Lot F will be partially closed.
Tuesday, March 29, at 10 p.m. to Monday, April 4, at 5 p.m.
- Lot K will be closed.
Wednesday, March 30, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, April 3, at noon
- Lot Q south section will be closed.
Thursday, March 31, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m.
Friday, April 1, at 8 a.m. to Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Research Center lot, outside the Culebra Gate, will be closed.
- The Center for Legal and Social Justice lot and adjacent field will be open for public parking on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2.
- handicapped-accessible parking in Lot L will be relocated to Lot D for Oyster Bake.
- Lot U will be closed.
Friday, April 1, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, April 2, at 11 p.m.
- Lot S will be closed for handicapped-accessible parking.