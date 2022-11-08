November 8, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Both the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams have earned at-large berths into the NCAA Tournament, the association announced on Monday evening.
The men’s team (11-1-6) will host the first and second rounds at Sigma Beta Chi Field at St. Mary’s University. The women’s team (12-4-4) will square off against Lone Star Conference foe West Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Dallas Baptist University.
Earlier this season, StMU and WT tied 1-1 in Canyon, while two of the team’s four losses this season are to top-ranked Dallas Baptist University.
It is the first NCAA trip for the Rattlers women.
The men’s team has earned the two-seed in Region 4. The Rattlers earned their second-ever bid to the NCAA Tournament, earning a bye in the first round.
Midwestern State, which won the Lone Star Conference Tournament on Sunday in San Antonio will face Biola on Friday at 3 p.m., while the winner advances to face StMU on Sunday at 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s is 1-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament contests, defeating Western Washington in the second round in 2019 before losing in penalty kicks at Cal State LA in the Round of 16.