“Some people are fortunate to come from a family of lawyers. Unfortunately, this is not the reality for most Latina lawyers,” said third-year J.D. student Brianna Chapa, who is the founder and president of the Lawtina Network registered student organization at St. Mary’s Law. “Although Latinas have been part of the largest racial minority group in the country for nearly the last two decades, they make up a very small percentage of all U.S. attorneys. The Lawtina Network Summit will create a community of Latina pre-law students, law students and members of the bench and bar. This network will enable Latinas to thrive, find a community and, ultimately, increase Latina representation across all legal sectors.”