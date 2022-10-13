Rucker has served as the Presiding Judge of the Seventh Administrative Judicial Region of Texas for the past 24 years. He was judge of the 318th Family District Court in Midland for more than 26 years. Rucker is board certified in family law and child welfare law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is the recipient of Jurist of the Year by the Texas Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, the Samuel Pessarra Outstanding Jurist Award presented by the Texas Bar Foundation, the Judge Sam Emison Memorial Award presented by the Texas Academy of Family Lawyers, and the Dan Price Award presented by the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. He is a past chair of the Judicial Section, State Bar of Texas and the Texas Center for the Judiciary. Rucker was a charter commissioner on the Supreme Court of Texas Permanent Judicial Commission for Children, Youth and Families and served as its jurist in residence for several years.