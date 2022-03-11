Louis S. Lecocke Jr. immersed himself in the campus community while at St. Mary’s by becoming the sports editor of The Rattler and a member of the ROTC program, serving eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve upon graduation. He was also a member of Rho Beta Gamma. After graduation, Lecocke began his almost 50-year career in the restaurant industry with Luby’s Inc., for which he helped implement the drive-thru program. After 35 years, he went to work for Incredible Pizza Company and Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen. He currently serves as the general manager for Fratello’s Restaurants.