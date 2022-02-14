“This conference is a wonderful opportunity for St. Mary’s to engage in the synodal process of the Church through an academic lens,” said Alicia Cordoba Tait, D.M.A., Associate Vice President and Beirne Director for the Center of Catholic Studies. “We hope to demonstrate the Marianist family spirit by engaging the issues that reflect the signs of the times to further the cause of peace, social justice and fraternity within and outside the Catholic community of the Southwest.”