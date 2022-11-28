November 28, 2022
Members of the St. Mary’s University community will gather for song and prayer at the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Alumni Christmas Social on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Starting at 7 p.m., the crowd will gather in Alkek Plaza to be led in song by carolers before the Nativity scene. The audience will then celebrate the lighting of the large Christmas tree.
At 7:30 p.m., guests are invited to continue the fun in Pecan Grove, where about 4 inches of human-made snow will be on the ground to play in during the alumni social. About 35,000 pounds of shaved-ice snow will create a children’s wonderland.
The Alumni Association will also collect unwrapped, new or gently used toys from guests to support the St. Mary’s University Miracle on 36th Street toy drive.
Attendees may park in Lot D off NW 36th Street.