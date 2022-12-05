Beam has earned multiple teaching awards and grants from organizations, such as the National Science Foundation, Independent Colleges of Indiana, the U.S. Department of Energy, the Talent Initiative, Project Learning Tree and others. She is a member of the Indiana Academy of Science, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology/Chemistry from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne and a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from the University of Notre Dame. Beam also has a depth of experience in building nursing and other health professional programs, as well as strengthening relationships between faculty and administration and among the liberal arts and sciences disciplines.