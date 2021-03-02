“I am very excited to bring my gifts and talents to further the mission at St. Mary’s University,” Thompson said. “As a member of the University’s Board of Trustees and the pastor of Holy Rosary for the past four years, I’ve had numerous opportunities to see the Marianist charism at work on the campus of St. Mary’s. I look forward to working with so many good, faith-filled faculty, staff and students, who are just as convinced as I am about the value and importance of the Catholic and Marianist identity of St. Mary’s. I hope to bring my energy and passion for the Catholic faith to this very important position at St. Mary’s.”