September 30, 2021
San Antonians run or walk to benefit Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Several hundred runners and walkers of all ages will lace up sneakers, leash up dogs and don costumes on Saturday, Oct. 16, for St. Mary’s University’s annual 5K run/walk — the 2021 StMU 5K for the Neighborhood Spooktacular Monster Dash.
Proceeds raised will benefit the University’s next-door neighbor, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, which is led by Marianist priests including Rev. Neville O’Donohue, S.M., who is pastor.
“No matter how many steps it takes to finish a 5K, any runner or walker knows that it only takes one step to start down that path to success. In the case of the StMU 5K for the Neighborhood, it also only takes one step to move with purpose because each registration aids the surrounding neighborhood and Holy Rosary Catholic Church,” said University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “I look forward to joining with hundreds of students, employees, alumni and friends as I take as many steps as I need to get across the finish line.”
The StMU 5K is part of an ongoing effort to enhance quality of life through neighborhood revitalization. St. Mary’s strives to be a vital partner in promoting the health and wellness, education and safety of the community near the campus.
This year, Joe L. Vela Jr. (B.A.M. ’06), president of the St. Mary’s Alumni Association, will act as the event’s honorary starter.
StMU 5K for the Neighborhood
Who: St. Mary’s University community, local runners and walkers, dogs (spayed/neutered, leashed)
When: Saturday, Oct. 16., Opening remarks at 4:45 p.m. 5K begins at 5 p.m.
Where: St. Mary’s University campus. Start/finish at Alkek Plaza.
Why: Raise funds for Holy Rosary Catholic Church neighborhood outreach programs
Registration: Pre-register online or register on race day at 4 p.m.
Parking: In front of campus in Lots V and S, or at the back of campus in Lot D. For more info, visit our campus map.
Amenities: Fun for kids, snacks, beverages and live music. Awards ceremony at 6 p.m.
Packet Pickup: Bibs, timers and T-shirts may be picked up at these locations:
- St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center
- Tuesday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , 4 – 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , 4 – 6 p.m.
- St. Mary’s University Alkek Plaza
- Saturday, Oct. 16, 4 – 5 p.m.