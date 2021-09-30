“No matter how many steps it takes to finish a 5K, any runner or walker knows that it only takes one step to start down that path to success. In the case of the StMU 5K for the Neighborhood, it also only takes one step to move with purpose because each registration aids the surrounding neighborhood and Holy Rosary Catholic Church,” said University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “I look forward to joining with hundreds of students, employees, alumni and friends as I take as many steps as I need to get across the finish line.”