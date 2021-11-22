“We understand that as a Laudato Si’ University, we will chart our own course through the journey, with the assistance of the Laudato Si’ Action Platform,” said St. Mary’s University President Thomas M. Mengler, J.D. “Over this next year, we will gather a group of faculty, students, administrators, staff and neighbors to develop a Laudato Si’ Action Plan for our University that will integrally and boldly advance each of the seven goals.”