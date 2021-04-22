One Saturday each spring semester for nearly three decades, San Antonians have filled the rooms of the St. Mary’s University School of Law’s classrooms building for People’s Law School. This May 1, as the legal community commemorates Law Day, that formula will be reversed. Rather than inviting the community to come to the classroom amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the law classroom will come to the community — via Zoom during San Antonio’s first virtual People’s Law School.