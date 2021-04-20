Instead of landing in Burundi, the plane landed in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, where Rusesabagina was arrested, bound, tortured and placed in solitary confinement – his human and legal rights systematically violated. He remains on trial in Kigali, where despite the evidence, the court has ruled he was not kidnapped, that he is not entitled to the legal representation he has sought, and the court has subordinated his ability to mount a defense to government control.