March 12, 2021
St. Mary’s University is honored to be among a number of area universities preparing to host games for the 2021 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship this month. The NCAA and the University will take all precautions to create a bubble-like environment to maintain the safety of our campus community during these sporting events.
Tournament information
From March 21 to 24, the Bill Greehey Arena will be a site of 10 games of both first and second rounds of play among 12 teams, before the competition shifts to the Alamodome for the remaining rounds.
All games will have very limited spectator capacity reserved exclusively for family members of the players. The games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of channels.
During the tournament timeframe, access to some parking areas and facilities will be limited to the St. Mary’s community.
Parking area closures
Alumni Athletics & Convocation Center closures
The AA&CC will close from Friday, March 19, through Wednesday, March 24, with the exception of the Fitness Center, which will have reduced hours during that period. The Fitness Center schedule will be adjusted as follows:
- Open Thursday, March 18, from 6 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m.
- Closed Friday, March 19, through Monday, March 22
- Open Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 10 a.m.
The walkway behind the AA&CC near Alumni Hill will be closed as well.