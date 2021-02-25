Briscoe was a member of the National Association of Defense Lawyers in Criminal Cases, San Antonio Bar Association, San Antonio Black Lawyers Association, Texas Bar Association, Texas Criminal Bar Association, American Bar Association and the National Association of Black Women Attorneys.



She was also a member of the San Antonio Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was awarded a plaque for Superior Achievement in the Field of Law in 1975. In 1992, Briscoe was recognized by St. Mary’s Law as a Distinguished Law Alumna. She passed away in 1998 at age 81, after practicing law for 40 years.