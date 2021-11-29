November 29, 2021
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Alumni Christmas Social set for Wednesday
Members of the St. Mary’s community will gather for song, prayer and to view the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary with the Christ Child projected onto the front of historic St. Louis Hall. Following carolers, the crowd will process past the Barrett Memorial Bell Tower to the Nativity scene, then assemble around a large Christmas tree for the lighting.
At 8 p.m., guests are invited to the Pecan Grove, where about 4 inches of man-made snow will be on the ground to play in during the alumni social.
The Alumni Association will collect unwrapped, new or gently used toys from guests to support the St. Mary’s University Miracle on 36th Street toy drive.
Full details:
What: St. Mary’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
and Alumni Christmas Social
- Projection of Blessed Virgin Mary and Christ Child
- Caroling to Nativity scene and Christmas tree
- 35,000 pounds of shaved-ice snow
When: 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1. Alumni are invited to share in a Christmas Social from 8-9 p.m.
Where: Begins at fountain in front of St. Louis Hall (main building).
Parking: Visitors may park in Lot D off NW 36th Street.