February 26, 2020
St. Mary’s University will host a lecture by Carolyn Woo, Ph.D., Distinguished President’s Fellow for Global Development at Purdue University, about the call of responsibility, healing and moving on, after the abuse crisis and other crises, for the future of the Catholic Church.
The lecture will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, in the University Center, Conference Room A. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Before being named the Distinguished President’s Fellow for Global Development at Purdue University, Woo served as president and CEO of Catholic Relief Services, the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States, and as Dean of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
Her lecture, titled “Heeding the Call,” will ask what are the needs of the church after facing the abuse and other crises? She will also discuss what the church – and Christ – call us to today.
MacTaggart Catholic Intellectual Tradition Lecture
The 2019-2020 MacTaggart Lecture Series continues its focus on the challenges and opportunities ahead as the Catholic Church works to re-engage with the community by presenting its final lecture on the theme, “A Church in Crisis Moves to the Future.”
The St. Mary’s University Office of Mission hosts the free, annual lecture series featuring men and women helping to shape the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, which is at the heart of the St. Mary’s educational experience.
Those traveling to campus can park in Lot D, near the NW 36th Street entrance; or Lot H, near the Culebra Road entrance. For directions, visit the campus map.