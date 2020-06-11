Mengler holds a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law. Before becoming president of St. Mary’s, he served as dean of two law schools: the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. He has served Catholic higher education as a member and, between 2018 to 2020, as chair of the board of directors of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities. In that role, Mengler also served in 2018 as a member of the Higher Education Working Group for the USCCB’s Committee on Higher Education. Previously, he served on the board of directors of Catholic Charities of San Antonio and as co-chair of the Lay Commission on Clergy Sexual Abuse of Minors in the Archdiocese of San Antonio. He and his wife have four adult children.