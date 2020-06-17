A: For our student-athletes, I felt that, even if they weren’t going to be able to train with their team every day, it was still important for them to connect with their teammates on a regular basis. I know most of our coaches conducted regular Zoom (a cloud-based videoconferencing platform) meetings with their teams, but I feel that training with your teammates is a real bonding experience, and I was hoping to replicate that as much as possible. I scheduled out every team throughout the week so that at least once a week they could connect with me and their teammates. With the struggles many have experienced in mental health, I was hoping to provide some normalcy in their life. Student-athletes already struggle to maintain focus, energy and enthusiasm to train on their own in the summer, and the shutdown due to the coronavirus essentially extended summer by a few months. Motivation has been and will continue to be their biggest challenge due to uncertainty and lack of urgency related to competition.