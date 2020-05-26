Hughes is a well-respected scholar. His books include A More Beautiful Question: The Spiritual in Poetry and Art (2011); Transcendence and History: The Search for Ultimacy from Ancient Societies to Postmodernity (2003); and Mystery and Myth in the Philosophy of Eric Voegelin (1993), all published by University of Missouri Press. He is also the editor or co-editor of six books of philosophy and three books of the work of the poet Robert Sund, and the author of two poetry chapbooks. He is the author of dozens of published articles, and has made more than 100 presentations at conferences, symposia and colloquia in seven countries. In December 2020, his book From Dickinson to Dylan: Visions of Transcendence in Modernist Literature will be published by University of Missouri Press. In recognition of his many contributions, Hughes has been named Professor Emeritus.