A: I am used to being able to connect easily with students in the physical classroom. I am still trying to figure out how to reliably establish that quality connection online. I have been talking with colleagues and we are brainstorming ways to encourage mixed groups of student participation. For example, since we are offering a flexible format for classes in the fall, how do we achieve equitable participation for students in the classroom and online? My overarching plan with this is to create ice-breaker events in each class and the beginning of the semester to help my students get to know each other and then to embed activities throughout the semester that include and require participation from them regardless of their chosen format for accessing the class.