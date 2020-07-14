A: Some of the teaching methods I used were flipping the classroom and asking students to be prepared before they showed up to class so we can use the class time for discussions. And then doing active learning during the class period. I also used Zoom’s (a cloud-based videoconferencing platform) breakout rooms to do project-based learning, which is to give a prompt or an activity to students so they can solve it as a group. They then come back to the main section in Zoom to share their ideas with the whole class.



Right now, I’m still searching and reading a lot online for new techniques I can implement in the fall.