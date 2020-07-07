The University has nearly 200 enrolled international students — a significant part of our St. Mary’s family. We are contacting and will work with each of our international students to ensure that they are able to continue their studies at St. Mary’s and achieve their educational goals. This will include working with students to develop course schedules meeting both the federal requirements for their F-1 visas and ensuring the rigorous academic experience our students have long come to expect of a St. Mary’s education.