A: Greehey School of Business faculty have been strongly encouraged to fully utilize Canvas (a learning management platform). Hence, I had already had all my courses go online. To go paperless, I uploaded about 90% of all study materials on Canvas. In addition, I created quizzes and exams on Canvas. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, my students came to the classroom to take them during class hours. Doing so was a convenient way to manage my classes. For instance, student-athletes or students on a business trip could take quizzes remotely via Canvas.