A: It will surprise precisely zero of my students that I look to Henry David Thoreau for guidance in times like these. There’s a passage in “Where I Lived, and What I Lived For,” a chapter in Walden, in which Thoreau talks about retaining one’s calm within chaos: “Weather this danger and you are safe, for the rest of the way is down hill. With unrelaxed nerves, with morning vigor, sail by it, looking another way, tied to the mast like Ulysses. If the engine whistles, let it whistle till it is hoarse for its pains. If the bell rings, why should we run? We will consider what kind of music they are like.”