Temporarily, all classes have moved online, and the law school is following the social-distancing measures that are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19. But whether things get “back to normal” or shift to a “new normal,” you can be sure that personal relationships, at the campus or online, will be the heart of legal education at St. Mary’s. The faculty and staff are committed to providing a first-class education to each individual member of our richly diverse student body.