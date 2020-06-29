We know this is an incredibly stressful time for you, not only because you are in the midst of preparing for the bar examination, but because of the uncertainty surrounding the administration of the exam in light of current COVID-19 conditions. As you know, right now an in-person exam is planned for July and for September. However, the Bar Exam Committee, the Board of Law Examiners and the Supreme Court of Texas are all holding meetings this week to discuss how to proceed.