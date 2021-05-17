“We know that a student’s ability to succeed in college is not just about a number,” said Rosalind Alderman, Ph.D., Vice Provost for Enrollment Management. “Reviewing a student’s application holistically certainly takes more time as we consider multiple inputs, but doing so also allows us to identify students who will excel at St. Mary’s. We look for students who will become transformational leaders in our local and global communities. As Blessed William Joseph Chaminade, the founder of the Society of Mary (the Marianists), reminds us, ‘New times demand new methods.’”



In an effort to support prospective students affected by the cancellation of ACT and SAT testing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s began offering an alternate, test-optional pathway to complete applications beginning with the Fall 2020 semester for incoming, first-time freshmen.