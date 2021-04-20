Our nation has spent the past three weeks witnessing the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd. Today, the jury entered a finding of guilty on three counts (second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter). We must trust the process: that Chauvin’s right to a trial by a jury of his peers was rightly conducted and justice was served. Some members of our community will see this as a celebration of long-overdue accountability for racially motivated abuse of police discretion, while others will be disappointed by the verdict for the convicted individual and by extension for the police force at large.