August 18, 2020
St. Mary’s University continues on the path to creating a more diverse and inclusive society — starting here on campus.
The President’s Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, announced in June and formed this fall, will help develop St. Mary’s as a firmly anti-racist university with a focus on dialogue, concrete action and respect for all community members.
Please take a moment to view the video below to hear what steps St. Mary’s is taking to accomplish these goals and to learn how the chair of the Council, Professor of Law André Hampton, J.D., describes his vision and dream for diversity, equity and inclusion.